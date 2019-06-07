Alec Baldwin 'so done' playing Donald Trump on SNL

Saturday Night Live screenshot by CNET

Alex Baldwin is ready to pass his Donald Trump wig to a new actor. Baldwin has been playing the president on Saturday Night Live since 2016, even earning an Emmy Award for the role.

But in an interview published Thursday by USA Today, Baldwin said he's moving on from the part.

"I can't imagine I would do it again," Baldwin said. "I just can't. They should find somebody who wants to do it."

Baldwin said he loved the job, but since his fifth child, son Romeo, was born in 2018, he's tried to work less and spend more time with his family.

"SNL just crushes my weekends, and now weekends are going to become much more precious to me because that's time with my kids," he said.

Baldwin said he didn't know who should take over the role, but praised the work of former SNL cast member Darrell Hammond as Trump, and also mentioned Anthony Atamanuik, who played Trump on Comedy Central's The President Show.