Alec Baldwin and Spy co-founder writing satirical Trump book

Alec Baldwin's found a way to get even more mileage out of his "Saturday Night Live" impressions of President Donald Trump. The actor has teamed up with Spy magazine co-founder Kurt Andersen for a satirical book pretending to come from the president himself.

"You Can't Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump," will be published Nov. 7, nearly a year after Trump's election, Penguin Press announced Wednesday. Baldwin will also read the audiobook version, in character as Trump.

"I think it's fair to say that Kurt will do most of the writing," Baldwin told the New York Times. "We have that arrangement whereby he doesn't put on the wig, I don't open up a Word document."

Andersen's no newbie to Trump jokes. In the 1980s and 1990s, Trump was a favorite target of the now-defunct Spy, which dubbed him the "short-fingered vulgarian."

