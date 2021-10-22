Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin has spoken out about the death Thursday of a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of the actor's western movie Rust.

Halyna Hutchins, the 42-year-old director of photography, and Joel Souza, the movie's 48-year-old director, "were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin," according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office. Hutchins died after being transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, where he's undergoing treatment.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin said in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday.

No arrests or charges have been filed in connection with the incident, according to the office. The incident remains under an "open and active" investigation.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," Baldwin said in the statement. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

The prop gun that killed Hutchins and wounded Souza contained a "live single round," according to an email sent by IATSE Local 44, the union that covers prop masters, to its members. In the email, cited by Variety, IATSE Local 44 Secretary-Treasurer Anthony Pawluc said the event was "an accidental weapons discharge." The union said the prop master on Rust was not a member of Local 44.

In a statement on Thursday, John Lindley, president of the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600, and Rebecca Rhine, the executive director, also addressed the tragic news.

"The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild's family," the statement read.

Hutchins had worked on many short films, as well as 2020 mystery thriller Archenemy starring Joe Manganiello. In 2019, American Cinematographer magazine named her one of its rising stars.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," Rust Movie Productions, the production company behind the independent feature, said in a statement Thursday night.

"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

Set in 1880s Kansas, Rust follows a 13-year-old boy who goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather Harland Rust, played by Baldwin, after he's sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher. Baldwin is a co-producer on the western, which Souza wrote and directs. It also stars Jensen Ackles, Frances Fisher, Brady Noon and Travis Fimmel.