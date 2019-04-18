Alcatel Avalon V lands at Verizon for $100

TCL

Chinese smartphone maker TCL on Thursday released the Alcatel Avalon V through Verizon Wireless. The phone is available at Verizon stores for $99.99 starting Thursday.

"We're excited to officially introduce Alcatel-branded smartphones to Verizon Wireless customers for the first time, which is a significant milestone in our mission to bring premium, affordable, and accessible devices to the masses," said Eric Anderson, general manager for TCL, in a release. "With a beautiful design and reliable performance, the Alcatel Avalon V adds tremendous value to Verizon's lineup of budget-friendly smartphones."

The smartphone comes with a TCL-built 18:9 full view display, durable Dragontrail glass and a suede finish that might make the phone easier to hold. Google Assistant and Google Lens come preinstalled on the phone, and it's powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor.

Alcatel Avalon V is equipped with a 2460mAh battery, which TCL says can provide 18 hours of 4G LTE talk time, 9 hours of video streaming via Wi-Fi or 23 hours of audio streaming in a single charge.

TCL, a Chinese company best known for budget televisions and phones through its BlackBerry Mobile and Alcatel brands, in February showed that the company is working on at least five devices using flexible displays, including two tablets, two smartphones and a flexible phone that could curve into a smartwatch.