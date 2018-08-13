CNET también está disponible en español.

Alcatel 7 lands at MetroPCS for $180

Big battery, low price.

 Alcatel

Although Alcatel released a legion of budget phones earlier this year, the Alcatel 7 was not among them; clearly eight is not too many. Now the company brings a MetroPCS-specific model of a 6-inch phone with a big 4,000mAh battery to market at a bargain price of $180 -- $130 if you fulfill the fine-print conditions.

On the surface it looks like a huge bargain, with a list of the must-have features for 2018. Dual rear cameras, face unlock and an octocore processor, plus a claim of 28 hours of talk time. 

But the rear cameras are a 12MP and 2MP, the processor is an old, midtier model and the 28-hour rating is for 3G. And face unlock is hard to get right in a flagship model, much less a budget one.

That's not to say it's not a great deal for $180, just that specs can be deceptive.

It also comes with Alcatel's CloserTV, a remote control app for streaming and cable services. 

The specs include:

  • 6-inch 2,160x1,080 display (18:9 aspect ratio)
  • 12-megapixel+2MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera
  • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD slot for expansion
  • MediaTek MT6763T processor (8 cores up to 2.5GHz)
  • Rear fingerprint sensor
  • 4,000mAh battery with quick charge
  • Weight: 6.2 oz
  • Dimensions: 6.4 x 2.3 x 0.3 in
