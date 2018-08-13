Alcatel 7 lands at MetroPCS for $180

Alcatel

Although Alcatel released a legion of budget phones earlier this year, the Alcatel 7 was not among them; clearly eight is not too many. Now the company brings a MetroPCS-specific model of a 6-inch phone with a big 4,000mAh battery to market at a bargain price of $180 -- $130 if you fulfill the fine-print conditions.

On the surface it looks like a huge bargain, with a list of the must-have features for 2018. Dual rear cameras, face unlock and an octocore processor, plus a claim of 28 hours of talk time.

But the rear cameras are a 12MP and 2MP, the processor is an old, midtier model and the 28-hour rating is for 3G. And face unlock is hard to get right in a flagship model, much less a budget one.

That's not to say it's not a great deal for $180, just that specs can be deceptive.

It also comes with Alcatel's CloserTV, a remote control app for streaming and cable services.

The specs include:

6-inch 2,160x1,080 display (18:9 aspect ratio)



12-megapixel+2MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera



2GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD slot for expansion



MediaTek MT6763T processor (8 cores up to 2.5GHz)



Rear fingerprint sensor



4,000mAh battery with quick charge



Weight: 6.2 oz



Dimensions: 6.4 x 2.3 x 0.3 in

