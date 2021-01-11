Alarm.com debuts a no-touch video doorbell

Alarm.com

CES

We knew to expect lots of pandemic-inspired pitches at this year's all-virtual CES tech showcase, with all sorts of new products designed to help you keep your hands (and your germs) to yourself. Among them is a new video doorbell from Alarm.com that rings itself whenever someone stands on your mat.

That design eliminates the need for anyone to physically press a button, and the built-in camera and microphone let you talk with them through your phone without opening the door. That's a pretty sensible idea, and a good fit for anyone who's spent the past ten months disinfecting their doorstep whenever a package or a pizza gets dropped off.

"Our Touchless Video Doorbell helps homeowners and visitors alike maintain social distance and avoid encountering germs, bacteria and viruses that may exist on surfaces around the front door," says Anne Ferguson, Alarm.com's VP of marketing. "Adding this touch-free solution to an Alarm.com-powered smart home security system is another way we can stay vigilant and protect one another."

The unconventional doorbell includes labeling that directs your visitor not to touch it. Instead, they'll step onto a special doormat accessory that's capable of sensing if someone's standing on it. That's a neat design -- I just wonder how long the doormat's battery lasts.

In addition to triggering the chime, standing on the mat can also trigger other Alarm.com devices, like smart lights. Alarm.com adds that the mat is also smart enough to differentiate between people, pets and packages to help avoid false rings.

As for the doorbell itself, it features a 150-degree field of view, infrared night vision, full HD resolution with HDR, and an on-board heater to keep the doorbell from getting too cold during the winter.

Alarm.com didn't share pricing or availability specifics here at launch, but a company spokesperson tells me that it'll be available for less than $200. For now, expect to see the doorbell and its trusty mat at licensed Alarm.com providers in your area.