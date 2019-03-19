Alamo Drafthouse movie subscription to launch nationwide this year, report says

Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse, a theater chain known for its food and drinks, will launch its movie tickets subscription service Alamo Season Pass by the end of this year nationwide, according to an Alamo spokesperson.

"It's working for us and we love it," Tim League, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse, told Business Insider. "It's one of our biggest priorities this year, to get that rolled out."

The theater chain has reportedly been testing the beta version of the Season Pass since July. The beta subscription service is available in Alamo's Yonkers, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina locations. On Monday, Colorado was added to the beta locations.

With the pass, you can watch one movie per day for a "low monthly price." You can reserve your seats using the Alamo app, unlock the tickets when you arrive at the theater and head to your spots. The beta version is invite-only, according Alamo's FAQ on Season Pass. Once you're selected, you have two weeks to decide if you want to buy the Season Pass.

Movie ticket subscription services have taken off with several competitors offering multiple tickets a month for a fixed fee. AMC has Stubs A-List, which gives users three tickets per week for $19.95 (plus tax). MoviePass offers three tickets per month for $9.95. Sinemia offers 30 tickets per month for $29.99, in addition to a three-movie package similar to MoviePass.

Alamo's Season Pass seems similar to Sinemia's $29.99 package, though the price of the Season Pass is still unannounced. The Alamo spokesperson said in an email statement that more details will be shared at a later date.

