Aladdin sequel now reportedly in development

Last year's Aladdin remake was one of Disney's billion-dollar cash cows, raking in $1.05 billion at the worldwide box office. Looking to keep that money train rolling, Disney now has a sequel to the film in the works, reports Variety.

Citing sources, the publication reports the sequel will be an original story and not follow either Return of Jafar or King of Thieves (phew), the two straight-to-DVD sequels of 1992's Aladdin. Variety reports Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott -- who played Genie, Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively -- are wanted for the sequel but have yet to be contacted. According to The Hollywood Reporter, however, the three actors are "expected" to return, while director Guy Ritchie is scheduled to direct the film.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The live-action remake of Aladdin was one of the jewels in Disney's 2019 box-office crown. It joined Captain Marvel, The Lion King, Avengers: Endgame, Frozen 2, Toy Story 4 and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker in Disney's $1 billion-plus club for the year. It's also one of four Disney live-action remakes, alongside The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast and Alice In Wonderland, to gross over $1 billion at the box office.

The company reportedly hopes to use Aladdin 2 to rake in more cash at the cinema, as Variety noted that the film would hit theaters rather than the Disney Plus streaming service.