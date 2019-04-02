On this podcast, we talk about:
- Apple's biggest flops, including AirPower, Bendgate and Apple Maps.
- Here comes Burger King's Impossible Whopper.
- A look at last week's Apple TV Plus event.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
AirPower is just one of Apple's many blunders (The 3:59, Ep. 539)
