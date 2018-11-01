Airports think airplane arrival emoji looks like it's crashing

More than 70 new emoji are coming soon, Apple announced this week. But the news sparked a debate about an existing emoji that needs to straighten up and fly right.
The airplane arrival emoji has been around since 2014 -- a cute cartoony airplane, nose angled down, as if for landing. Or ... crashing? The angled nose might not be a big deal to most people, but it is to numerous large airports who decided to take the debate to new heights this week.
"On behalf of #AirportTwitter and pilots everywhere, we'd like to kindly request a re-angling," the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport tweeted this week.
And DFW wasn't alone. Its airport brethren joined the chorus.
Craig Civale, the senior manager overseeing social media at Dallas-Fort Worth's airport, told CBS News the tweet was meant "tongue in cheek." (Disclosure: CBS is parent company of CNET.)
The plane emoji wasn't the only one, new or old, that's caused controversy. One of the new emoji is called Woozy Face, or "Face With Uneven Eyes and Wavy Mouth," but social media users quickly dubbed it Drunk Face.
Redheads were happy to be recognized with a redheaded emoji, until they realized there's just one character with red hair, as opposed to the other hair color choices, which can be used on many different faces.
"COME ON! We waited literally years for you to give us a redhead emoji and when you finally did, you didn't add it to the other emoticons," tweeted Hannah Jones.
And hey, at least there's one company that got a little ecstatic about the new lobster emoji. It's like Christmas, your birthday, and the Super Bowl rolled into one over at chain restaurant Red Lobster.
"Join us in welcoming the brand NEW #LobsterEmoji," the chain tweeted in one of many tweets about the new emoji. "Share your best lobster pic and show off that new emoji."
