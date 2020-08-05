AirPods with Wireless Charging Case hits lowest price ever: $140

Sarah Tew/CNET

The AirPods Pro and AirPods with the standard wired charging case have seen their share of sales lately, but AirPods with the oh-so-convenient wireless charging case have stubbornly hovered around $170 for a year, with only brief forays down to $150. The $150 floor has finally been shattered, though -- right now you can nab , which is the lowest price ever.

Weirdly, that makes the AirPods with the wireless case currently cost almost exactly the same as the AirPods with the wired charging case (the wired case is a buck cheaper). The only difference between the two models is the case. The buds themselves are second-gen, 2019 AirPods -- they lack noise cancellation and water resistance, both of which have found their way into the AirPods Pro. Even so, they sound great and fit comfortably. Read CNET's AirPods review to learn more.

If even $140 is too pricey for a pair of earbuds, I hear you. Believe it or not, you can easily upgrade your existing AirPods to wireless charging for as little as $20. Or for some other options, you can head to this roundup of the top AirPods alternatives priced below $100.

Now playing: Watch this: AirPods 2nd-generation: Not really 2.0, but definitely...

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.