AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $130 and 4 more great Monday deals

Good morning, fellow cheapskates! Ever wonder what goes through my head when I choose deals to share? Here's the core of it: Is this a genuinely good product at a genuinely good price from a reputable seller?

As noted in the little blurb up top, I pick the items that appear on these pages. No one else is involved; it's just me and my cheapskate spidey-senses. And although some links do generate commission revenue for CNET (a model used across the interwebs), that's never the driving factor. As for the sellers, I work only with those I know and trust.

Yes, sometimes things go sideways. Products sell out suddenly, promo codes expire, orders get cancelled without explanation, something arrives that wasn't as described. I wish I could ensure a perfect transaction every time, but that's just not possible. All I can tell you is that every deal I share is done so in good faith. And if you feel you've gotten a raw deal from a vendor, I'll do my best to help.

Questions? Comments? Leave a note here or contact me directly: Click my name, above, then find the little orange email icon in my bio. Bottom line: I'm here for you.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Wireless charging is great, but is it worth spending an extra $40 to get AirPods with a wireless charging case? Absolutely not. Today, you don't have to: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has it for $130, the lowest price I've ever seen and $29 below the regular price of AirPods with the standard case. Read our Apple AirPods review to learn more about both versions. Yes, there are countless AirPods alternatives that cost less, many of them quite good. But if it's AirPods you want, this is the deal to beat. Coincidentally, Amazon currently has the AirPods Pro on sale for $200, one of the biggest discounts since Black Friday. In addition to wireless charging, you get industry-leading active noise-canceling.

Muson Amazon seller: Mysound Price: $13.49 with on-page 15%-off coupon and promo code J7NUUCBT The Nintendo Switch is almost universally loved, but it's missing one key feature: support for Bluetooth audio. If you want audio privacy, you have to plug in wired 'phones -- or spend money on a Bluetooth adapter. Fortunately, there's rarely been a better deal on one of the latter. This one plugs into the USB-C port and delivers ultra-low-latency audio to your preferred wireless headphones. It also allows pass-through charging. Many similar products sell for $25-$50, so this is a deal indeed.

WisFox Amazon seller: Xigesi Price: $16.80 with promo code GQ7IRF4Z So you bought a big monitor to go with your laptop? Now you need a mouse and keyboard to complete the "desktop PC" setup. If you're trying to do that on the cheap, look no further. I've rarely seen a combo like this priced this low. A single "nano" USB receiver (stored inside the mouse's battery compartment) pairs both devices to your computer, meaning setup is plug-and-play simple: No monkeying with Bluetooth. You'll just need a pair of AAA batteries for the keyboard and an AA for the mouse.

Mint Mobile Longtime Cheapskate favorite Mint Mobile charges $60 for your first three months on the 8GB plan, then $105 for each additional three months on that same plan. If you're a new customer, this startup kit nets you that initial three months for just $30. When it's over, you can decide if you want to continue or maybe look at other options. If you can get by with less data, for example, and don't mind paying for six or even 12 months in advance, there are even cheaper plans available.

Dreametech Amazon seller: Dreametech US Price: $252 with promo code IMHFREQJ Amazon is home to dozens of seemingly similar cordless vacs, some priced even lower, but Dreametech's model offers a few key advantages. For starters, there's the sharp little status screen that shows operating mode, filter replacement reminders and so on. It also has one of the better batteries you'll find, able to deliver up to 70 minutes of runtime. You can recharge it directly using the AC adapter, or dock it in the included wall-mount/charger. Like many of these, the T20 converts between stick and handheld configurations. However, the attachment for the latter is a powered rotating brush, not just a plastic tube. That makes this much better for cleaning, say, stairs and floor mats than other vacuums I've tried. That said, I can't speak to long-term reliability (I've had it for only about a week). A couple customer reviews indicate potential issues in that department.

