AirPods with Wireless Charging Case can be yours for $151

Sarah Tew/CNET

AirPods have seen their share of sales in 2020, but until very recently, AirPods with the oh-so-convenient wireless charging case have stubbornly hovered around $170. Thankfully, we're starting to see some deals. Not long ago, the AirPods with wireless charging case hit $140, its lowest price ever. I can't offer you that deal this week, but right now you can nab , which is not bad. In fact, the version with the standard case is $159 at Apple, which means you can go wireless for $8 less.

Keep in mind that these buds are second-gen, 2019 AirPods -- they lack noise cancellation and water resistance, both of which have found their way into the . Even so, they sound great and fit comfortably. Read CNET's AirPods review to learn more.

If you find this too pricey for a pair of earbuds, I hear you. Believe it or not, you can easily upgrade your existing AirPods to wireless charging for as little as $20. Or for some other options, you can head to this roundup of the top AirPods alternatives priced below $100.

Now playing: Watch this: AirPods 2nd-generation: Not really 2.0, but definitely...

First published earlier this year. Updated with new deal details.

