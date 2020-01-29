AirPods on sale: Get the standard charging case for $129 or wireless charging for $165

Angela Lang/CNET

If you missed the last time that Apple AirPods dipped down to $129 -- back during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales marathon -- you're in luck, because the deal is back. Right now, Amazon is offering the second-generation AirPods for $129, which is the lowest price we've ever seen the earbuds hit (though they've been at this price before, and we expect it to happen again in the future). That'll save you $30 over the usual list price of $159. Will they ever sell for less than this? Probably -- if and when Apple introduces a third-gen AirPods, for sure. But until then, this is probably the best you're going to do.

The second-gen AirPods have an updated chip (the H1 versus the old W1) that allows for faster and more reliable pairing. The second gen also has about an hour more talk time, and allows you to invoke Siri hands-free. Of course, the AirPods Pro, with their noise cancellation and silicon tips are another matter altogether, but I'd personally rather get the AirPods 2 for $129 than pay $249 for the AirPods Pro.

In addition to the $129 AirPods deal, you can now also nab the AirPods with a Wireless Charging Case for $165 at membership club BJs. That's close to the lowest price we've seen on the wireless charging version, and a few dollars less than the current deal at Amazon. To take advantage of this, you'll need to get a BJs membership, but you can do that very affordably: You can sign up for BJ's Online Access, which includes a complimentary one-day pass, and then costs $10 per year thereafter. Even if you miss this $165 deal, the site's usual price is $180, which is $20 less than Amazon.

Of course, these are the same latest-generation AirPods, but they come in a case that you can charge with any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad. Or, if you like to flout authority, top them off with your Samsung Galaxy S10's PowerShare mode.

This article was published previously. It has been updated to reflect current deals and pricing.

