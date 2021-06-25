Save $60 on the AirPods Max headphones right now

Deal Savings Price







Amazon Prime Day has ended. During the mega sale, we saw the standard AirPods drop to a nearly all-time low of $100, while the AirPods Pro dipped to $190. Those prices promptly went back up, but now the . Yes, still incredibly expensive, but $60 less than you'd pay at the Apple Store.

Note that all of these headphones are compatible with Apple's new spatial audio features, but none of them will deliver the maximum quality of Apple's upcoming lossless audio format, which is too rich for the current Bluetooth wireless standard to handle. We update this story frequently to reflect current pricing.

AirPods pricing 2021 Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best all-time price AirPods Pro $249 $197 $169 AirPods $159 $119 $99 AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $160 $130 AirPods Max $549 $489 $489

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's AirPods Pro were briefly as low as $169 at Walmart and $170 at Amazon for Black Friday. More recently, the wireless headphones have been ping-ponging between $190 and $200. The bottom line: The closer you can find these to $190 (or less), the better. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. Amazon returned to that price early on Prime Day, but has now bumped it up to $119. That's not quite the steal a hundred bucks is, but it's still a welcome discount. Read our AirPods review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods with the wireless charging case was briefly down to $130, which was very close to what you'd typically pay for the standard AirPods with a wired charging case. Now that their price is back up to $160, you're looking at a $30 to $50 bump from the AirPods with the wired case. It's debatable whether it's worth spending the extra dough, but that price still represents a $39 discount from the Apple Store price.