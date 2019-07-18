Prime Day 2019 is officially over. And many, if not most, of the most impressive deals are gone. But there are a few stragglers, including some solid discounts on Apple products and an Instant Pot for 50% off. We've rounded up others below.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
The last Prime Day deals of 2019
- Apple AirPods: $145 (save $15)
- AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $169 (save $30)
- Apple iPad 32GB: $249 (save 80)
- Roku Ultra: $69 (save $31)
- Optoma UHL55 True 4K HDR projector: $999 (save $500)
- Runtopia S1 smartwatch: $80 (save $40)
- Instant Pot: $50 (save $50)
- Lenovo Smart Clock: $60 (save $20)
This story was originally published earlier and is regularly updated.
CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!
These are the best coolers you can buy: If you enjoy a frosty beverage on a hot, sunny day, then you'll need a dependable cooler this summer. Here are our top picks out of the 18 that we've tested.
The best home security cameras of 2019: Want a live video feed of your home? Start with these products.
Discuss: AirPods for $15 to $30 off, Instant Pot for $50 and more Amazon deals still available
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.