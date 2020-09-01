Apple's now has several AirPods to choose from, including the second-gen AirPods (or AirPods 2) and the AirPods Pro, both released in 2019. If you have a pair of Apple's original wireless earbuds, you may be wondering if you should upgrade to the AirPods 2. Here's a breakdown of the differences between the latest AirPods and the first-gen models.

New AirPods vs. old AirPods

New AirPods First-gen AirPods Wireless charging Yes (with wireless case) Yes (backwards compatible with new case) Chip H1 W1 Battery life (music playback) 5 hours 5 hours Battery life (talk time) 3 hours 2 hours Battery life (charging case) 24 hours 24 hours Siri Voice activated Touch activated

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The second-gen AirPods look pretty much identical to the originals. But they do offer some incremental updates, including the option of buying them with a wireless charging case for $199 (£199, AU$319). They also get an upgrade to include Apple's H1 chip, which promises faster connection times, for starters. You'll also be able to summon Siri using your voice rather than having to tap the AirPod, which lets you adjust the volume or make a phone call entirely hands-free. Like the original AirPods, they have sensors that know when the pod is in your ear. Music sounds similar on both models, although Apple says the AirPods 2 have a custom audio architecture that offers better quality sound thanks to the new H1 chip. That chip also offers a more stable connection to your device than the original AirPods, plus faster switching between active devices like the iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. They start at the same $159 (£159, AU$249) price as the first-gen AirPods, but you also have the option of buying them with the wireless charging case as mentioned earlier. All the cases (wireless charge or not) can still charge via Lightning as well. Read our Apple AirPods 2019 review.

Angela Lang/CNET First released in 2016, the original AirPods look the same as the second-gen models on the outside. They also have exactly the same fit as they rest in your ear, rather than the in-ear design with interchangeable tips from the AirPods Pro. Because of their open design, the original AirPods and AirPods 2 let in some external noise. This means you may need to crank the volume to hear music, calls or podcasts if you're in a more noisy environment, but it does help you stay more aware of your surroundings. While the original AirPods are no longer available to buy direct from Apple, you may be able to find them from other retailers for far less than the original $159 (£159, AU$249) asking price. Plus, they're backwards-compatible with the AirPods wireless charging case so you can make your older earbuds feel a little newer for $79 (£79, AU$129). Read our Apple AirPods review.