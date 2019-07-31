AirPlay 2 rollout expands to LG and Vizio TVs

Sarah Tew/CNET

Waiting for AirPlay 2 to come to your new TV? Your watch is ending. Announced at CES in January, Apple's streaming system is now rolling out to compatible LG and Vizio TVs. Previously limited to the Apple TV streaming box, AIrPlay is similar to Google's Cast, allowing iOS and Mac users to stream content directly from their devices onto a compatible TV. The TVs also work with Apple's HomeKit, allowing for Siri to control the TVs from your Mac, iPhone or iPad.

LG, which began the deployment of the new software last week, will be updating its latest 2019 OLED TVs, NanoCell TVs (except the SM8100 series) and UHD TVs that have the company's ThinQ AI capability. The OLED and NanoCell TVs will get the new software first, with the company's other 4K UHD TVs set to "receive this update later in 2019."

Now playing: Watch this: Vizio’s 2019 TVs get Apple AirPlay and beefed-up hardware

Vizio, however, will be taking things much further and updating not just its latest 2019 SmartCast TVs but other SmartCast TVs dating back to 2016. The new software, called SmartCast 3.0, will begin its rollout today and "continue over the coming months."

In addition to LG and Vizio, AirPlay 2 is also available on some new Samsung and Sony smart TVs, with Samsung also updating some 2018 TVs to get the new feature.