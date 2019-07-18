Airline apologizes for tweeting about your chances of surviving a plane crash

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

Dutch airline KLM's Indian branch apologized on Wednesday for tweeting about the impact of your choice of seat on your chances of surviving a plane crash. The since-deleted initial tweet cheerily informed us that "Seats at the back of a plane are the safest!" before jumping into death rates.

"According to data studies by Time, the fatality rate for the seats in the middle of the plane is the highest," the tweet said. "However, the fatality rate for the seats in the front is marginally lesser and is least for seats at the rear third of a plane."

This it the tweet KLM India prudently decided to delete pic.twitter.com/yXUI1pz06b — zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 17, 2019

The airline deleted the tweet about 12 hours after it was posted, according to The Washington Post, and later tweeted an apology.

"We would like to sincerely apologise for a recent update. The post was based on a publically available aviation fact, and isn't a @KLM opinion," it wrote. "It was never our intention to hurt anyone's sentiments."

KLM didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.