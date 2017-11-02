Airfare shopping sites, your days of Google data are numbered

Bargain airfare websites and startups take note, Google is about to cut you off from its airline ticket data. The tech giant announced that it will phase out its QPX Express API that currently provides key info regarding ticket prices, scheduling, and seating availability to business subscribers.

According to a post on Google's developer page, the lights go out for QPX Express on April 11th 2018. After that date travel sites, booking agencies, and ticketing apps must find an, "alternate solution" to fulfill their information needs.

The move highlights the fact that search and big data remain crucial to Google's business model. That's despite the fact that the company has doubled down on its plans to make hardware.

Google did not immediately respond to a request to comment.