AirDrop could be hacked to reveal personal information, researchers suggest

Charles Wagner/CNET

The popular Apple AirDrop feature for transferring files locally could be vulnerable to hacking attempts revealing sensitive information, researchers in Germany have found.

Security researchers at Technische Universitat Darmstadt say that a nearby stranger could discover the phone number and email of an AirDrop user, as reported by Gizmodo.

The problem with AirDrop, the report says, is the "Contacts Only" option, which uses a "mutual authentication mechanism" to check whether a user's phone number and email is in someone else's contacts list.

The information is reportedly encoded in hash, but the information could be cracked with a brute-force attack from a Wi-Fi device with the AirDrop sharing pane open, the researchers say.

The university first informed Apple of the potential vulnerability in May 2019, but the researchers say the issue hasn't been acknowledged.

The team has put forward its own alternative called "Private Drop" that doesn't "rely on exchanging vulnerable hash values."

Apple did not respond immediately to CNET's request for comment.