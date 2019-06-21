Airbus Voom coming to the US to take on Uber Copter, report says

Airbus/Voom

Uber's helicopter service hasn't even taken off yet, but it already has a new competitor.

Airbus-owned Voom will reportedly begin offering its on-demand helicopter shuttle service in the US this fall. It previously only offered the service in Latin America.

Voom hasn't shared which cities it'll be available in or how much it'll cost to use the service, according to Fast Company, but said the price will be "competitive with ground alternatives." The company also reportedly said it plans to operate in Asia this year, and aims to be in 25 cities worldwide by 2025.

The app-based offering would compete with Uber Copter, the rideshare platform's helicopter service that takes flight in New York City next month. When it launches, Uber Copter will take passengers between Lower Manhattan and JFK International Airport, with average rides reportedly costing between $200 and $225 a person. Ride-share company Blade also provides a similar helicopter service.

Voom didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.