Airbnb's Party Ban is Now Permanent

Airbnb has permanently banned parties and events at its listings globally, the short-term rental company said Tuesday. Originally imposed in August 2020 in response to public health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the company says it has officially codified the party ban as its policy.

When Airbnb introduced the ban, the company sought to crack down on parties due to their "disruptive nature" and over concerns the gatherings may spread the virus. Since then, the company says the ban has resulted in a 44% year-over-year drop in party reports and has been received positively by hosts as well as community leaders and elected officials.

"Over time, the party ban became much more than a public health measure," Airbnb said. "It developed into a bedrock community policy to support our Hosts and their neighbors."

