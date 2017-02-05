Airbnb gets political in Super Bowl ad about acceptance

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

Many wondered how political Super Bowl 2017 ads would be.

One or two of those already revealed had tinges. Budweiser, for instance, addressed immigration, while claiming this was just a coincidence.

Airbnb decided to face up to the new Trumpist atmosphere. It ran a simple ad that trumpeted acceptance and launched the company's #weaccept campaign, pledging to provide short-term housing to refugees and others in need.

Whoever you are, wherever you're from, whomever you love and whatever you believe, Airbnb insists that you will be accepted by everyone else in its community.

Apparently, the world becomes more beautiful the more you accept.

I fear one or two people might not entirely agree.

No, I don't just mean certain government officials who seem keen on a little division, especially after the controversial immigration order that's been opposed by many tech companies.

I'm referring to those Airbnb hosts who, according to some guests, have expressed racist tendencies. It's something the company is reportedly addressing.

CEO Brian Chesky tweeted about the #weaccept campaign during the game. Chesky was one of the more vocal CEOs opposing the immigration ban. And the company followed up by creating a webpage where people can volunteer their homes to stranded refugees.

On Airbnb's Twitter account Sunday, there wasn't universal acceptance of the acceptance sentiment. Yes, nirvana is a long way off.

