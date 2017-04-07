Airbnb permanently banned racist Trump supporter

Screenshot by Dong Ngo/CNET

It can't get any more racist than this.

After having driven for hours in heavy rain and snow to get to the Airbnb house for the weekend in Big Bear, California, a woman and her friends were turned away by the host. The reason? Because she's an Asian.

This story was shared in an youtube video posted Wednesday which has been viewed more than 100 thousand times since.

According to the video, the Airbnb host, who's also a woman, explained via a text conversation, the reason she decided to suddenly cancel the booking was "One word says it all. Asian" and for that she wouldn't host the guest even if she were "the last person on Earth". "It's why we have Trump" she added in one of the text messages.

In response to CNET's request for comment about the incident Airbnb stated that it doesn't tolerate the type of behaviors the host exhibited and has banned her permanently:

"This behavior is abhorrent and unacceptable. We have worked to provide the guest with our full support and in line with our non-discrimination policy, this host has been permanently removed from the Airbnb platform." Airbnb's statement said.

