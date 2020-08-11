Enlarge Image Blockbuster

Money can buy nostalgia at the rate of $4 per night at the world's last Blockbuster video store in Bend, Oregon. Later this month, the Blockbuster and its utopian promise of VHS-fueled movie nights will be available as a temporary Airbnb complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags and unfettered access to the store's film collection.

Enlarge Image Blockbuster

The store is described as "an ode to movie magic, simpler times and the sense of community that could once be found in Blockbuster locations around the world."

Unfortunately for most of us, there are a lot of restrictions on who can book a sleepover. You must be a resident of Deschutes County and all guests must come from the same household. Friends, parties, smoking, drugs and pets are not allowed.

Booking requests open up on Aug. 17. There will be three one-night stays available on Sept. 18, Sept. 19 and Sept. 20. The store can accommodate up to four people for each sleepover.

While the store has a bathroom, it doesn't have a shower. However, there will be snacks, including popcorn, Gobstoppers, Nerds, Raisinets and Laffy Taffy. The store management has also promised "endless hand sanitizer."

"Please note that while this is normally a fully functioning store, we will be doing curbside pickup on the date of your stay -- which will take place outside of store hours -- so that the store will be cleaned and prepared in accordance with CDC guidelines and consistent with the Airbnb enhanced cleaning protocol," the house rules state.

There's one final rule guests must abide by: "Be kind, rewind! (And have fun!)." May all your '90s throwback dreams come true, you lucky Blockbuster Airbnbers.