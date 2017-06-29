Airbnb goes uptown with deluxe accommodations soon

The website is rumored to be adding a new luxury tier offering upscale vacation rentals.

Internet
Shugborough, house, hall, mansion, formal garden

Airbnb is rumored to be launching a new luxury service with offerings like high-end penthouses, villas and mansions, including concierge service.

 Getty Images

Airbnb might soon be rolling out the red carpet in attempt to be more posh. The company is rumored to be adding a new luxury tier for its offerings.

As reported by Bloomberg, the San Francisco-based home rental company has been working internally on a new level of high-end rentals (penthouses, mansions and the like) called Airbnb Lux. This follows on the heels of Airbnb's recent acquisition of Luxury Retreats, a Canadian vacation rental property company that has 4,000 homes including villas, mansions and penthouses in locations around the world.

An upscale variation on its original model could be a large source of revenue for Airbnb, which takes a percentage of the booking cost.

Airbnb declined to comment.

More stories

Next Article: AI enters the hospital room
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF