Airbnb launches accessibility-focused online experiences

Airbnb

Airbnb on Thursday said it's launching more than 20 new online experiences designed with accessibility needs in mind, including seated yoga and an audio-described cardio boxing class. Customers can also take part in experiences designed to teach them more about accessibility, such as beginning sign language classes.

Airbnb's online experiences platform, which launched last month, lets users connect with people around the world and travel virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's new experiences come on Global Accessibility Awareness Day, which aims to promote digital accessibility and inclusion. Airbnb has partnered with various disability organizations and advocacy groups to make experiences more accessible, including the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, the Royal Association for Deaf people and The Arc.

The new online experiences are open for everyone to book. Customers can also select private bookings. Other available experiences include a wheelchair workout, mindful meditation with horses and a cooking class with a deaf teacher.