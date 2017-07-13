Airbnb host penalized for canceling Asian woman's reservation

Lionel Bonaventure/Getty Images

An Airbnb host who canceled a woman's reservation because she was Asian is being taught a lesson -- literally.

In addition to paying $5,000 in damages, Tami Barker will have to take a college-level course in Asian-American studies, according to the Guardian.

The penalty comes from California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which entered a voluntary agreement with Airbnb in April that allowed the DFEH to test for racial discrimination among hosts in the state and penalize those who discriminate.

Neither the department nor Airbnb immediately responded to a request for comment, but DFEH Director Kevin Kish told the Guardian, "We were thinking pretty creatively with this agreement," adding, "We're interested in remedies that repair harm and transform relationships."

On top of the class and the fine, Barker will have to make an apology and volunteer with a civil rights organization, among other things.