​Airbnb gets free rein in Arizona thanks to new law

Regulators worldwide are tightening restrictions on Airbnb rentals, but Arizona lawmakers have taken a different, more lax approach.

On January 1, a new law went into effect that says zero restrictions will be put on the short-term home rental site, according to the Arizona Daily Sun. This means people can rent out as many properties as they like on Airbnb for as many days as they want per calendar year.

This law gives families "financial breathing room," said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, according to the Daily Sun.

Lawmakers and housing advocates around the globe have criticized Airbnb for reportedly contributing to higher rents and housing crunches. They say the home-rental site allows landlords to take units off the market and capitalize on short-term leasing.

The company has faced lawsuits and strict regulations in major cities, like New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Barcelona and Paris. But some cities and states, like Arizona, are welcoming the service as a way for residents to make extra cash and bring in more tourists.

Supporters of the new Arizona law say restrictions cannot be put on Airbnb rentals because these properties aren't classified as hotels. However, under the law, Airbnb is to collect local taxes for each rental.

Over the past couple of months, Airbnb has been making nice with regulators. The company released a "Policy Tool Chest" in December to give lawmakers ideas on how to best regulate short-term rentals. Airbnb has also worked with cities like New York, San Francisco, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam on coming to agreements about short-term rental laws.

Airbnb and Gov. Ducey's office didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.