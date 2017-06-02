Study finds Airbnb hosts more prone to reject people with disabilities

1:34 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

A new study by Rutgers University has found that travelers with disabilities using the travel hosting service Airbnb are more likely to be rejected and less likely to be preapproved.

The study, published in May, was conducted by a team of researchers and volunteers who created 25 user accounts. Through those accounts, they requested nearly 4,000 Airbnb stays in the 48 continental US states. They then self-disclosed either one of four disabilities (blindness, cerebral palsy, dwarfism or spinal cord injury) or no disability at all.

They found that the preapproval rate for someone without a disability was 75 percent, but for someone with a spinal cord injury was only 25 percent. Meanwhile, the rate of being outright rejected by hosts occurred 17 percent in profiles that had no disability compared to 60 percent of those with a spinal cord injury.

Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations

This isn't the first time Airbnb hosts were found to have biases against certain travelers. Last year, a study from the Harvard Business School found that having a "distinctivey African-American name" resulted in a 16 percent less likely chance of being accepted by an Airbnb host. In response, the company introduced a new nondiscrimination policy.

Airbnb didn't immediately respond for a request to comment.