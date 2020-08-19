CNET también está disponible en español.

Airbnb confidentially files to go public

The filing comes amid a brutal year for the travel industry amid a global pandemic.

Angela Lang/CNET

Airbnb, the home rental company, on Wednesday filed to go public, a milestone for a Silicon Valley pioneer that helped usher in the "sharing economy."  

The company, which launched in 2008, played a key role in popularizing peer-to-peer rentals, in which people would offer up their homes, cars or services to others using tech platforms. Uber and Lyft, other marquee players in the sharing economy, went public last year. 

Airbnb said the amount and price range of shares it is offering "have not yet been determined."

This is a developing story...