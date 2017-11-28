Getty Images

On Tuesday, Airbnb made booking for a group less painful by adding a split payment option. This means one person doesn't have to float the tire cost of a rental for a group.

The new feature was a top request when Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky took to Twitter a year ago to ask: "If Airbnb could launch anything in 2017, what would it be?"

If @Airbnb could launch anything in 2017, what would it be? — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

To split a payment, one person books an Airbnb as usual, and pays their share of the cost to hold the the reservation. The other members of the group have up to 72 hours to pay their portion. If the full cost isn't paid by the deadline, the reservation is canceled and everyone who paid gets their money back.

Airbnb tested the split payment feature with over 80,000 groups across nearly 175 countries. For more detail on exactly how split payments work, check out this support article.