Friday deals: Snatch an air fryer or slow cooker for just $20 each

We love us an air fryer and a slow cooker, especially this time of year. We love 'em even more when the prices get slashed and right now one of each is available for just a single Andrew Jackson. Best Buy has a sleek Bella Pro series 2-quart air fryer, which scores very high marks in buyer reviews, down more than 50% to just $20. Meanwhile, a Bella 5-quart slow cooker with mini sidekick warmer to keep sauces and dips hot is also just $20 -- for today only and until supplies run out. Let's dive a little deeper on both of these $20 kitchen deals. Note that neither one is eligible for free shipping at Best Buy, but getting both -- or one of the many things on sale during the retailer's current pre-Black Friday "Wish List" sale -- will get you above the $35 limit. (You can also opt for in-store pickup.)

Bella If you're just dipping your toe in the air fryer universe this is a great one to start with. At two quarts, it's on the smaller size but that means it won't take up too much space on the counter and is still plenty big to make a batch of oil-free crispy fries, wings or veggie sticks for two. This is about as cheap as we've ever seen any air fryer with a digital touchscreen, which is helpful for easily adjusting the temperature and cooking times and netting precise results.