This genius pressure cooker and air-fryer hybrid is on sale now

Walmart

There's no doubt that air fryers and multicookers (aka Instant Pots) are kitchen appliances that have captured the attention of the food world and home cooks. Which is why we really perked up when first learning of the Ninja Foodi Tendercrisp -- it combines the technology of both into one smart cooking and crisping machine.

Folks love multicookers, like the Instant Pot, mainly for their safe and effective pressure cooking, which delivers tender, fall-off-the-bone meats -- much like a slow cooker -- in about a quarter of the time, while air-fryers allow for a healthy oil-free "fry" that leaves French fries and chicken wings as crispy as the ones you're used to, sans most of the fat.

Read more: Tips for using your new air-fryer

The Ninja TenderCrisp pressure cooker and air-fryer hybrid offers the best of both, saving you valuable counter or cupboard space. And it allows you to quickly cook a whole chicken, wings, pork chops and more to perfect tenderness in minutes and then quickly crisp the outside via air-fryer technology. Right now the smart cooking machine is marked $20 off at Walmart for a limited time.

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

walmart The Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker combines the speediness of pressure cooking with the crisping technology great for crisping roasted chicken skin, or "frying" mountains of crispy french fries, pork chops, chicken wings, cheese sticks and more. Dishwasher-safe and easy to program.

Read more: Our favorite air-fryer recipes