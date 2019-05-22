Air Force’s Space Fence passes debris test

Lockheed Martin

"Space junk" is a problem as it can damage satellites orbiting the Earth and interfere with spacecraft launches. There are more than 500,000 pieces of debris surrounding the planet, and the system to track it all succeeded in its first test.

The U.S. Air Force tested its Space Fence successfully according to a press release from Lockheed Martin, the maker of the system. An elaborate ground-based radar network, called Space Fence, detected debris from a Microsat-R destroyed by India as part of the country's Anti-Satellite test back in March. It was then able to determine the orbit of the remnants and predict when the space junk would pass through the fence again.

"The Indian test showcased Space Fence's capabilities in a real-world event," Colonel Stephen Purdy, director of the Space Superiority System Directorate, Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, said in a release. "The system was able to quickly respond to a highly dynamic situation providing critical data. Space Fence is the latest in a long line of capabilities we are collectively bringing to the warfighter as we continue to build out space capabilities for the United States."

Lockheed Martin began working on the Space Fence in June 2009. Located on the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, the system began its testing at the beginning of May. The Space Fence will help detect space events before they happen and prevent threats to GPS satellites and the International Space Station.

