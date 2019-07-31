Researchers at Harvard University and the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab have created a tool to help combat the spread of misinformation. The tool, called GLTR (for Giant Language Model Test Room), uses artificial intelligence to detect the very statistical text patterns that give AI away, according to the team's June report.
GLTR highlights words in the text based on the likelihood that they'll appear again -- green is the most predictable, red and yellow are less predictable, and the least predictable is purple.
A tool like that could come in handy for social media sites like Twitter and Facebook that have to contend with rampant content created by bots.
In a study, the team said the tool improved human detection rate from 54% to 72% without prior training.
"We apply the insights from the analysis to build GLTR, a tool that assists human readers and improves their ability to detect fake texts," the report said in its conclusion. "GLTR aims to educate and raise awareness about generated text."
The researchers didn't immediately respond to request for comment, but GLTR is free and available for people try.
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
We drowned AirPods, Powerbeats Pro and Galaxy Buds: We sprayed them, dunked them and even put them through the wash to find out which one of these three wireless earphones can handle the most water.
Discuss: AI now can spot fake news generated by AI
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.