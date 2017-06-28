This is why AI shouldn't design inspirational posters

Inspirational posters have their place. But if you're not the kind of person to take workplace spark from a beautiful photograph of a random person canoeing at twilight or an eagle soaring, you might want to turn the poster-making over to an artificial intelligence.

An AI dubbed InspiroBot, brought to our attention by IFL Science, puts together some of the most bizarre (and thus delightful) inspirational posters around.

This one's probably not a good idea for either a stranger or a friend.

InspiroBot

The dog's cute, but this isn't great advice either.

InspiroBot

Hard to argue with this one, which is kinda Yoda-esque.

InspiroBot

Hey! Who you callin' "desperate"?

InspiroBot

This bot obviously doesn't know many LARPers, or hang around at Renaissance Faires.

InspiroBot

The bot's posters fall in between Commander Data trying to offer advice and a mistranslated book of quaint sayings. And they're mostly fun. Except sometimes, when the AI gets really dark and it's time to leave the site entirely and Google kittens fighting themselves in the mirror.

InspiroBot



