AI can create fake celebrity photos so real it's scary

Nvidia

Can you believe what you see? Thanks to Nvidia, that may no longer be the case.

The graphics chip maker published a study last week on its use of "generative adversarial networks," or a kind of artificial intelligence that employs two neural networks, to create photo-realistic images of fake celebrities. See those photos above? Those aren't real people.

The process begins with a low-resolution image, and the two neural networks work to lay out more high-definition features until you get to those finished results. The company used the CelebA database of stock celebrity images to create different mash-ups.

AI is one of the hottest trends in the tech world, with companies like Google, Apple and Amazon using artificial intelligence to let your phone recognize real-world objects, help you better run your smart home or find that right photo in your camera roll.