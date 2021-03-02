AI brings photos of Amelia Earhart, Albert Einstein, Marie Curie to life

Artificial intelligence is turning old pictures of people into short, animated clips that show them moving and blinking. The feature, called Deep Nostalgia, comes from genealogy company MyHeritage. It uses machine learning to create facial expressions and movements that look super realistic, Tom's Guide reported Tuesday.

In a blog post, MyHeritage shared social media posts from users who were thrilled to see their loved ones who'd passed come to life, if only for a few moments. The clips show the people in black-and-white or faded photos tilting their heads and looking around.

People also had fun bringing historical figures to life, including Albert Einstein, Abraham Lincoln and The Beatles.

The Beatles, in all their glory. pic.twitter.com/LKzWLrx4DH — Tony Ho Tran (@TonyHoWasHere) February 27, 2021

Live Science shared clips of other historical figures like Amelia Earhart and Marie Curie moving around.

Live Science/MyHeritage