HBO's new teaser for 'Fahrenheit 451' movie blazes to life

Ray Bradbury's classic "Fahrenheit 451" is about to burst into flame via an upcoming HBO movie, and the network released its first teaser on Thursday.

Michael B. Jordan ("Black Panther," "The Wire") and Michael Shannon ("Man of Steel," "Boardwalk Empire") star in the new version of Bradbury's 1953 novel about a future where books are outlawed. Jordan plays one of the future firemen who torch the tomes, with Shannon as his captain.

The new short teaser doesn't reveal the characters, but there's an eerie scene of one of them holding a copy of Fyodor Dostoyevsky's "Crime and Punishment" as it blazes up, then dropping it onto a pile of other classics, including J.D. Salinger's "Catcher in the Rye."

The movie will light up HBO sometime this spring.