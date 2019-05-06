Ahead of Uber IPO, drivers plan strike over wages, job losses

Getty Images

Drivers for Uber, Lyft and other rideshare apps are planning to go on strike Wednesday ahead of Uber's initial public offering.

Participants in cities including Los Angeles, New York City and London will join the strike from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET, according to the New York Taxi Workers Alliance. Drivers will also hold a rally at Uber's and Lyft's New York headquarters at 1 p.m. ET.

"Wall Street investors are telling Uber and Lyft to cut down on driver income, stop incentives and go faster to Driverless Cars," Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, said in a statement. "With the IPO, Uber's corporate owners are set to make billions, all while drivers are left in poverty and go bankrupt."

Last month, Uber filed for what could be one of the largest tech IPOs ever. The company is expected to go public this week.

The New York drivers' demands include greater job security, higher incomes and regulated fare for rides.

"Don't use Uber, don't use Lyft," the New York Taxi Workers Alliance tweeted. "Log off of all the apps! Support app drivers demanding job security and livable incomes!"

STRIKE STRIKE STRIKE! We are calling on all people of good conscience in NYC to log off of the apps in 7 AM to 9 AM Wednesday, May 8th to support our strike. Don't use Uber, don't use Lyft. Log off of all the apps! Support app drivers demanding job security and livable incomes! — NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) May 3, 2019

An Uber representative said the company will continue to work with drivers to improve their experience.

"Drivers are at the heart of our service -- we can't succeed without them -- and thousands of people come into work at Uber every day focused on how to make their experience better, on and off the road," the representative said.

A Lyft representative said drivers' hourly earnings have increased in the last two years.

"We know that access to flexible, extra income makes a big difference for millions of people, and we're constantly working to improve how we can best serve our driver community," the representative said.