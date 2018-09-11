Ahead of Pixel 3 event, Google updates USB-C headphone adapter

Google

We're expecting Google to announce its next-generation Pixel 3 phones on Oct. 9, but a better, faster dongle has surfaced early for your Pixel phone's pleasure.

Google's store page says its upgraded $12 (£12) USB-C Headphone Adapter "now provides 38 percent more playback time and has a 53 percent improvement on plug-in latency than previously available Pixel 2 headphone adapter."

The sharp-eyed folks at Android Police spotted the change on Tuesday, also noting that it's infinitesimally shorter and lighter, by 0.1 inches (2.8mm) and 0.01 ounces (0.4 grams).

Now playing: Watch this: Pixel 3 XL leaked extensively

Google ditching the headphone jack on the Pixel 2 phones last year and going with a dongle was a controversial move, especially since it meant the company unbundled the headphones that used to come with it.

At least this year, based on leaks, we think the Pixel 3 XL may include USB-C headphones in the box.

