Actor Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, turned 50 years old on Saturday. Or maybe he didn't, because social media had a blast pointing out his superpower seemed to be never aging.
Some fans pointed out that 50 isn't exactly 150. "Does everyone think people turn into the Crypt Keeper when they turn 30?" asked Lindsey Romain.
Others pointed out he's not the only actor who manages to stay youthful. "I'm not saying Paul Rudd doesn't look great at 50, but I raise you with Jared Leto at 47," wrote one Twitter user.
Rudd himself isn't afraid to share his secret. "I'm 80 years old on the inside," Rudd said at a recent event, the Chicago Tribune reports. He then pointed to his chest and continued, "In here, pure darkness -- and a little moisturizer."
The ageless Rudd will be seen again in Avengers: Endgame, which comes out later this month.
Discuss: Ageless Ant-Man Paul Rudd turns 50 and no one on Twitter believes it
