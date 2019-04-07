Ageless Ant-Man Paul Rudd turns 50 and no one on Twitter believes it

Actor Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, turned 50 years old on Saturday. Or maybe he didn't, because social media had a blast pointing out his superpower seemed to be never aging.

HOLD UP PAUL RUDD IS FIFTY?? THIS MAN IS 50??? WHAT HOW pic.twitter.com/NaPAomWyI0 — chris!! 31 ✧ 53 ✧ 161 (@itslovelychris) April 6, 2019

Me learning that Paul Rudd is 50 years old pic.twitter.com/qdpaSKnhuo — Felipe Sobreiro (@therealsobreiro) April 6, 2019

Happy 50th to the ever charming, ever boyish Paul Rudd. Fifty is incidentally the number of virgins whose blood he baths in per annum. pic.twitter.com/M1nH8kA5u9 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 6, 2019

instead of saying Paul ages like fine wine I'm going to start saying wine ages like Paul Rudd pic.twitter.com/qTFm4ZXEkR — 𝐚𝐬𝐡: «𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫» (@lokiurie) April 7, 2019

Wait paul rudd is actually 50 afgffvgvh i thought y'all were joking omg — Syd 💜🖤 (@lesbianhawkeye) April 6, 2019

Paul Rudd turning FIFTY and looking like THIS is a perfect example of how people age when they are unproblematic. pic.twitter.com/aGCbO3N1hV — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) April 6, 2019

I could play Paul Rudd’s older brother.



I’m 40. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) April 6, 2019

Some fans pointed out that 50 isn't exactly 150. "Does everyone think people turn into the Crypt Keeper when they turn 30?" asked Lindsey Romain.

i think paul rudd looks his age because tons of 50 year olds look that way, does everyone think people turn into the crypt keeper when they turn 30? — lindsey romain (@lindseyromain) April 7, 2019

Paul Rudd is literally aging normally he’s just hot — Christine Sydelko (@csydelko) April 6, 2019

Others pointed out he's not the only actor who manages to stay youthful. "I'm not saying Paul Rudd doesn't look great at 50, but I raise you with Jared Leto at 47," wrote one Twitter user.

Okay, look. I’m not saying Paul Rudd doesn’t look great at 50, but I raise you with Jared Leto at 47. pic.twitter.com/0h5mimAhQE — Mykie (@GlamandGore) April 7, 2019

Rudd himself isn't afraid to share his secret. "I'm 80 years old on the inside," Rudd said at a recent event, the Chicago Tribune reports. He then pointed to his chest and continued, "In here, pure darkness -- and a little moisturizer."

The ageless Rudd will be seen again in Avengers: Endgame, which comes out later this month.