Age of Empires IV is in development, Microsoft says

Twelve years after Microsoft released Age of Empires III, the next edition of the series is almost here.

Microsoft dropped a trailer for the fourth edition of the real time strategy (RTS) game on Monday at the Gamescom trade fair in Cologne, Germany. The company hasn't given us many details about Age of Empires IV, and we don't yet know when it will release the game.

We do know that Microsoft is collaborating with Relic Entertainment. Relic has worked on franchises such as Company of Heroes, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War and Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine.