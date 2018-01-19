Age of Empires rises in 4K from February 20

Clash of Clans. Clash Royale. Honor of Kings. These are all hugely-popular mobile strategy games, but their time is up. The Age of Empires is upon us again.

Age of Empires, a behemoth of PC gaming in the 90s, will be released in remastered 4K for the PC on Feb. 20, Microsoft announced Thursday. The $20 Definitive Edition (converts to roughly AU$25, £15) will feature a new orchestral score, narration for the single-player campaign and online play support through Xbox Live.

A history-focused strategy game that has you build and defend civilizations, Age of Empires was originally released in 1997 and went on to spawn an expansive franchise that's sold over 20 million games as of 2008. A completely new game in the series, Age of Empires IV, was announced last August.

The Definitive Edition was originally slated for release in October of last year in commemoration of the game's 20th anniversary, but was delayed, developers said, "to ensure that the Age of Empires: Definitive Edition that we are delivering is the Definitive Edition that you want."