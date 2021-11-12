Agatha: House of Harkness will bring Kathryn Hahn's witch back to the MCU

Marvel Studios

It'll be Agatha all along all over again. Agatha: House of Harkness will bring Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision villain back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in her own Disney Plus show, the company confirmed during Friday's Disney Plus Day.

In WandaVision, which aired on Disney Plus earlier this year, Agatha posed as Wanda Maximoff's wildly suspicious neighbor Agnes in the enchanted town of Westview and tried to steal her magic. She was ultimately defeated by a powered up Wanda, and was enchanted to live out her existence as Agnes.

Jac Schaeffer, who served as head writer on WandaVision and worked on Black Widow's story, will return as writer and executive producer. Disney's announcement confirms reports from Variety and Deadline back in October.

Agatha: House of Harkness was one of many Marvel Studios shows announced on Friday -- the company also revealed that the beloved '90s X-Men animated series will be revived for Disney Plus.