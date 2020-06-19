Sarah Tew/CNET

I like to listen to music or podcasts when I run or bike, but wearing traditional sport headphones poses a problem: The earbuds block outside noise, making it hard to hear cars, bikes and other potential hazards. So how can I enjoy my audio while still maintaining "situational awareness"?

Answer: Bone-conduction headphones, which sit in front of your ears instead of over or in them and produce sound by way of your cheekbones. (True story.) AfterShokz pretty much owns this product category, and with good reason: The headphones work well and get a little better with every iteration. But they're pricey, and sales are rare.

For a limited time, however, and while supplies last, nearly all the AfterShokz bone-conduction headphones are on sale, starting with the (which ties the all-time low price). You can also get the , only the second time the price has been that low. Finally, the , the lowest price on record for that model.

The Titanium, Air and Aeropex could be described as the good, better and best versions of the product. Over the years they've gotten a little slimmer, a little lighter and a little better-sounding. (Read David Carnoy's AfterShokz Aeropex review to learn more.) Needless to say, you shouldn't expect audio quality that's on par with traditional in-ear sport 'phones, but it's pretty good -- and good enough for activities like running and cycling, where studio-quality sound isn't a priority.

I've been an AfterShokz user (and fan) for years, starting with the Titanium and working my way through the subsequent two models. I don't often write about them because, as noted, they're pricey and rarely go on sale. So I'm happy to share these deals today.

Meanwhile, my wife and brother-in-law both started using AfterShokz for the first time just recently, and they both love them. His unsolicited comment to me just a few days ago: "[These are the] best thing that ever happened to me -- after marriage and kids, of course."

Thinking about one of these as a Father's Day gift? Amazon appears to be back to one-day delivery, at least in my neck of the woods; your mileage may vary. So if you order today, they might just arrive tomorrow or Sunday.

Put your money where your butt is with this $35 bidet

Luxe

Me, before the pandemic: Use a bidet? Yuck, no way.

Me, having used a bidet daily the last two months: Use toilet paper? Yuck, no way.

Yeah, I'm a convert. After about a week, what seemed weird and gross became normal and preferable. And while you can easily spend hundreds of dollars on a fancy bidet with heated everything, blow-dry fans and all that, you can also spend almost nothing: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . That's $25 off the regular price and one of the better bidet deals I've seen.

This is a simple, straightforward cold-water attachment, one designed to install under your existing seat. It has just two dials, one for pressure and one for nozzle cleaning. There's no electricity required.

I haven't used this exact model, but I've used one that's similar. Like I said: weird at first, but you get used to it and then come to prefer it. The cold jet is nowhere near as bad as you'd think; rather, it's kind of refreshing.

Nearly 150 buyers collectively rated this 4.7 stars out of 5, so it's a good bet your bum will like this. And it'll more than pay for itself with the money you save on TP. At this price, why not give it a try?

Now playing: Watch this: AfterShokz Trekz Air: A surprisingly compelling wireless...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.