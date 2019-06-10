After The Fall is an 80s apocalypse massive-scale VR game coming in 2020

Vertigo Games

If you're curious about where VR gaming is headed, you might want to start by thinking of many, many people playing at once.

After The Fall, a new game teased by Vertigo Games at E3 2019, isn't actually arriving until 2020. But it aims to be a massively multiplayer FPS set in a collapsed 80s-themed apocalypse.

From the Vertigo Games description in the company's press release: "set in the post-apocalyptic, ice-covered ruins of an alternate 1980s Los Angeles, After the Fall pits up to four players against a vast, hostile world in a raging fight for control of the city and the survival of humanity. Go solo or join forces with players worldwide as you scavenge the remains of civilization, face relentless hordes and larger-than-life bosses, craft a huge range of guns and deadly close combat weapons, and wield devastating powers with real-life movements."

Arizona Sunshine, Vertigo Games' first successful entry in VR gaming, is full of zombie shooting. After The Fall looks to continue similar John Carpenter-esque themes.

The new game, launching on Oculus Store and Steam, does have a beta coming soon that anyone can sign up for now.

Richard Stitselaar, Studio Director at Vertigo Games, says in a press release, "Arizona Sunshine was one of the first full-feature games developed exclusively for VR. Ever since, we've been eager to take it up a few notches and push hard at the boundaries of VR again. With After the Fall, we're bringing VR to life at a scale we believe hasn't been done before – a seamless multiplayer experience shared with as many players as possible set in a dynamic world that will keep them coming back for more."

I'm not a huge FPS VR person, but the multiplayer elements of After The Fall sound pretty interesting. I haven't tried it out, but hopefully will get a chance to soon.