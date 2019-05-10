After long wait, Sonos is readying Google Assistant update for next week

Sonos

Google Assistant is just about ready to come to Sonos.

After first being announced in 2017, the company revealed in an earnings letter to shareholders this week that it will roll out the long-awaited feature to Sonos One and Beam devices next week via a software update.

The rollout will begin in the US before expanding to "more markets to come over the next few months," Patrick Spence, Sonos' CEO, said in the letter.

Both devices currently support Amazon's Alexa and can be controlled from Siri on iOS devices via AirPlay 2. The addition of Google offers a different alternative for those outside Amazon and Apple's respective ecosystems.

"We think giving consumers choice is always the right decision, and we anticipate this philosophy will be adopted in the industry over time," Spence wrote.

In a demo with CNET at CES in January, Sonos confirmed that while Google and Alexa will be available on the Beam and One you won't be able to switch between the two on the fly. Users instead will have to choose during setup which one they wanted to use.